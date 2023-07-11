Planned traffic disruption on Nelson Street for July 11

Effective immediately, until Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 6:00 am, Nelson Street, between Maple Avenue and Mackay Street will be closed to traffic to facilitate road construction.

Detours will be in place. Some delays can be expected. The travelling public is encouraged to use alternate routes.

The City of Pembroke asks that drivers always respect the posted construction signage.

You are also reminded that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open, and many business owners would be happy to serve you.

