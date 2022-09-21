Planned traffic disruptions in Pembroke, Ont. to facilitate infrastructure repair

Pembroke Street West will be closed to traffic between Reynolds Avenue and Forced Road between Thursday, September 22, 2022 and Friday, October 7, 2022, in order to facilitate infrastructure repair.

Only emergency service vehicles and local traffic will be permitted to access those roads, but detours will be in place for civilians.

Delays can be expected during this time as drivers re-route. The City of Pembroke is asking that drivers always respect the posted construction signage.

Residents are also reminded that the businesses within the construction and detour zones remain open for business, and the many business owners will be happy to serve you.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa