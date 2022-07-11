Planning well underway for 2023 Ontario Winter Games in Renfrew County

Planning is now well underway as Renfrew County prepares to welcome young athletes from across the province for the Ontario Winter Games in February 2023.

Initially scheduled for this year, the games were postponed due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. With seven months to go until the County of Renfrew hosts the games, the organizing committee has been working hard behind the scenes to prepare, and ensure these are the best games yet!

Hosting the games across eight different communities, at 18 different venues in the county, is a huge undertaking. The committee is anticipating it will need between 800 to 1,000 volunteers to ensure the games run smoothly and efficiently.

“This is a great way to get involved and support the community, while also gaining work experience, meeting new people, and having fun,” adds Burwell.

The Ontario Winter Games, which are supported financially in part by the Province of Ontario, will attract nearly 2,200 athletes competing in 23 sports. The games are scheduled to take place from February 2 to 5 and February 9 to 12, 2023.

One of the main objectives of the games is to motivate and inspire youth to get involved in sports. While few youths from the county will be participating, the hope is that seeing young athletes competing on this level will spark excitement.

“Our goal in hosting the Games, in addition to being an economic booster for the County, is to provide an opportunity for local youth to see what is possible, to inspire them, and encourage young people to get involved in sport,” says Burwell.

At the June session of Renfrew County Council, committee chair councilor Peter Emon introduced the legacy project of the games, which will include creating a fund to make sports accessible to everyone. The goals are to increase participation and foster a lifelong love of sport.

"Our community is waiting with a lot of pent-up excitement for the 2023 Ontario Winter Games and we are going to deliver the best games ever,” Chair Emon says. "We need your help to ensure our community shines. Sign up as a volunteer, become a sponsor, or donate to the legacy project. Help us showcase our community to the rest of Ontario."

The organizing committee is working with the province, local municipalities and other partners to ensure that every athlete has the transportation, accommodation, food, and fun that multi-sport events of this magnitude have to offer. While the province provides a significant portion of the funding to finance these games, the committee will need additional support from sponsors, donors, and the community.

“The impact of COVID-19 has been felt in all areas, and these Games are no exception. With inflation, supply chain issues, staffing issues, and the direct cost of postponing, we will need to raise a significant amount of money to cover our costs while also leaving behind a significant legacy in the community,” adds Burwell. “We are counting on local businesses and individuals to join us in making these the best games ever!”

The Ontario Winter Games began in 1970 and are held every two years. They have become the province's largest multi-sport winter event. The games are designed to provide a platform for the development of young amateur athletes and provide an opportunity to gain competitive experience.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email info@renfrewcounty2023.ca. For more information about the games, including sponsorship opportunities, visit http://www.renfrewcounty2023.ca