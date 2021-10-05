Plants stolen from Bellevue House

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help into a number of plants being stolen from the Bellevue House National Historic Site and the surrounding area.

Police say sometime between the late afternoon of September 26 and the early morning of September 30, thieves stole approximately $900 worth of plants.

Similar incidents were also reported in close proximity of the area including at other homes on Centre St., Willingdon Ave., and Alwington Place.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Kingston Police.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.