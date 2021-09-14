Point in Time Homeless Count coming next week to United Counties of Leeds and Grenville

The United Counties of Leeds and Grenville is set to participate in a provincially coordinated Point in Time Homeless Count.

A point in time count is a one-day snapshot of homelessness that aims to identify service needs and create plans to prevent and reduce homelessness.

Next week, volunteers will be counting and surveying individuals staying in shelters, short-term housing, and sleeping rough.

The survey will include data on gender, ethnicity, veteran status, and more.

It will target areas in Kemptville, Brockville, Prescott, Gananoque, Westport, and Merrickville,

In addition, for participants that consent to taking part, information from the Point in Time Count will be used to help population and launch the new ByName List Initiative.

The ByName List is a real-time list of people experiencing homelessness that helps the region identify those most vulnerable in the community.

The list will also track the community's progress towards permanent and sustainable housing.