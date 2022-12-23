Police advise residents to stay off the ice, Prince Edward County
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Police say a group of 8 ice-fishermen set out along the Bay of Quinte, just north of Big Island, when a chunk of ice broke loose and the men became stranded.
OPP successfully brought the men to the shore, however, urge caution among the community.
Experts say while the ice may look tempting for skating or fishing, temperatures have not been cold enough for ice to properly form. Police say Ice is extremely dangerous and falling through could potentially be fatal.
They advise everyone to stay on shore, and not put their own lives, and the lives of the first responders, at risk.
For anyone that does venture out onto the ice, OPP says to ensure you have proper safety equipment, including life vests, survival suits, picks (Used to grip ice and pull yourself free), and a rope.
Police also say anyone crossing thin ice should lie flat on their stomach, and slide across similar to a penguin, to evenly distribute body weight.
OPP says for anyone interested in more Ice Safety tips, visit the Royal Lifesaving Society.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Kingston Frontenac Public Library to close amid stormThe Kingston Frontenac Public Library will be closing early due to the Weather Conditions.
-
The GRIND Pembroke appealing to public ahead of the holidays.The GRIND Pembroke is making an appeal to residents for donations, as the end of the year nears.
-
26th annual Christmas Angel program a successOntario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley says the 26th annual "Christmas Angel" program was a big success, with the generosity of the community helping over 500 kids have a Christmas present this year!
-
Week 5 of "Festive RIDE" nets positive results, PembrokeOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in the Upper Ottawa Valley have reported, for the second consecutive week, no drivers were impaired when stopped during a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) stop.
-
-
Police warn sales fraud on the rise, Kingston.Kingston Police Service is warning of an increased number of fraud cases involving technology, from private sellers using platforms such as Kijiji, eBay, and Facebook Marketplace.
-
Multiple charges laid following harassment complaint, Stirling-RawdonOntario Provincial Police (OPP) in Central Hastings have laid 8 charges against a 36-year-old man following complaints of harassment.
-
Leeds, Grenville and Lankark district health unit holiday hours take effectThe Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark district health will be closed periodically over the next couple of weeks for the Holidays.
-
KHSC assumes control of Brockville dialysis clinic.The Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is collaborating with The Ottawa Hospital, The Ministry of Health, and the Ontario Renal Network, to assume control over three dialysis clinics across Est. Ont. and Ottawa, in an effort to streamline patient care.