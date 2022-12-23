Police advise residents to stay off the ice, Prince Edward County

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Police say a group of 8 ice-fishermen set out along the Bay of Quinte, just north of Big Island, when a chunk of ice broke loose and the men became stranded.

OPP successfully brought the men to the shore, however, urge caution among the community.

Experts say while the ice may look tempting for skating or fishing, temperatures have not been cold enough for ice to properly form. Police say Ice is extremely dangerous and falling through could potentially be fatal.

They advise everyone to stay on shore, and not put their own lives, and the lives of the first responders, at risk.

For anyone that does venture out onto the ice, OPP says to ensure you have proper safety equipment, including life vests, survival suits, picks (Used to grip ice and pull yourself free), and a rope.

Police also say anyone crossing thin ice should lie flat on their stomach, and slide across similar to a penguin, to evenly distribute body weight.

OPP says for anyone interested in more Ice Safety tips, visit the Royal Lifesaving Society.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink