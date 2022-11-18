Police appeal to public regarding homicide.

The Kington Police is appealing to the public for their assistance regarding the recent homicide on McKendry Road.

Major Crimes are asking anyone who may have seen a black two-door GMC Jimmy between Nov.12 & 13, 2022 to contact Detective Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660 ext. 6311 or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

police are also asking anyone who may have a dash camera or security camera to please review their footage from those in the event the vehicle was captured on camera.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

