iHeartRadio
C
Choose your station

static urls

Instagram

Police appeal to public with collision investigation, Perth


OPP

Police in Lanark County is investigating a collision on Hwy. 7 near Maberly. 

It happened Tues, Dec. 6, 2022, around 12:30 in the afternoon, Police and Fire services arrived on the scene. 

The driver of the vehicle involved was promptly taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Police continue investigating a cause, and are asking for any members of the public who might have witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the incident to please contact them. 

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
 

12