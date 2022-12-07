Police appeal to public with collision investigation, Perth

Police in Lanark County is investigating a collision on Hwy. 7 near Maberly.

It happened Tues, Dec. 6, 2022, around 12:30 in the afternoon, Police and Fire services arrived on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle involved was promptly taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue investigating a cause, and are asking for any members of the public who might have witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam footage of the incident to please contact them.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

