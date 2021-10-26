Police arrest man on assault and drug charges

Brockville Police have arrested a 31-year-old man accused of attempting to stab another man.

They say the attempted stabbing occurred on Saturday in the area of the St. Francis Xavier Church and believe that he was involved in another altercation the previous day.

Police allege the man had approached a vehicle on Bartholomew Street where he asked the occupants about drugs and then produced a weapon.

The man was located on King Street West at John Street, where he was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Officers recovered the knife along with a straight razor, cocaine, methamphetamine and cash.

The accused faces charges of assault with a weapon, two counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and eight counts of breach of probation.