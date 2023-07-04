Police arrest motorcyclist after repeated erratic driving incidents
Kingston Police Services has made an arrest after repeated incidents of erratic driving in the City. Police say several times during the month of June, members of the Kingston Police Patrol Division had interactions with an individual operating a motorcycle within the City.
Police explain that on these occasions, the driver of the motorcycle would attempt to engage officers by both gesturing towards them and by driving recklessly at high rates of speed. Through the course of investigation, officers were able to determine the identity of the driver.
On June 29th, 2023 at approximately 9:30 p.m. members of the Kingston Police arrested the individual who had been identified as the driver. During the course of the arrest, it was discovered the individual was in possession of a quantity of cocaine.
As a result, a 32-year-old from Kingston was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of failure to stop for police, as well as one count of possession of a schedule one substance for the purpose of trafficking and possessing proceeds obtained by crime.
The individual was transported to Kingston Police Headquarters and held in custody pending a bail hearing.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
