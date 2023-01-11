Police ask for further assistance in locating missing female
Kingston Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person. 27-year-old Katelyn Harpell has not been seen by her family since Thanksgiving and she was last seen in the area of Montreal Street and Rideau Street approximately one month ago.
Harpell's family says they are concerned for her well-being as her current whereabouts are unknown. She is described as Caucasian, approximately 5 feet tall, and 100 lbs, with a slim build and long brown hair.
As of January 10th, 2023, Harpell is still missing however, police believe she is still in the Kingston area. Anyone with information in regards to her location is asked to please contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
-
31-year-old charged with 8 offences following domestic dispute investigationOntario Provincial Police in Pembroke has arrested a 31-year-old individual after responding to a domestic dispute involving a two-vehicle collision in the east end of Pembroke, resulting in serious charges laid following an investigation.
-
Electronic speed sign stolen from Grist Mill Rd. in North Algona WilberforceKillaloe OPP reported that an electronic speed sign was stolen from a road in North Algona Wilberforce between December 30th, 2022 and January 1st, 2023. Anyone with information in regard to this crime is asked to contact police.
-
Three people charged fleeing break and enter at business on O'Brien RoadOntario Provincial Police in Renfrew have arrested and charged three people after they fled the scene of a break and enter at a local business, after they were caught heading eastbound on the 417.
-
Woman assaults boyfriend and kicks officer in domestic disputeBrockville Police Service report a 51-year-old female struck her boyfriend with her knee in a domestic dispute and then kicking an officer when they attempted to arrest her at a residence on Water Street.
-
Residents asked for information in ongoing arson investigationOntario Provincial Police are asking for help from anyone who may have information on a structure fire which was set intentionally at an abandoned residence on Dixon Road in South Stormont Township.
-
OPP charge two motorists with impaired driving on same dayFollowing two collisions in Russell Township and the City of Clarence-Rockland on January 9th, both drivers were arrested and charged with impaired driving with no injuries reported in either crash.
-
Impaired driver charged following complaints from Trenton businessA 31-year-old from Quinte West has been charged with impaired driving after a business in Trenton called police with a complaint of a customer under the influence of alcohol leaving the store driving a vehicle.
-
Assault charges laid after well-being check in Napanee, OntOne person has been charged by Lennox and Addington Ontario Provincial Police after a well-being check in Napanee. No injuries were reported in the incident, however, the 69-year-old accused faces several charges of assault.
-
Bridge reconstructed on K&P Trail near Greater MadawaskaA vital bridge has been repaired on the 22-kilometre multi-use K&P Trail connecting Renfrew and Calabogie with over $35,000 raised between local groups and the County of Renfrew.