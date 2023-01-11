Police ask for further assistance in locating missing female

Kingston Police is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing person. 27-year-old Katelyn Harpell has not been seen by her family since Thanksgiving and she was last seen in the area of Montreal Street and Rideau Street approximately one month ago.

Harpell's family says they are concerned for her well-being as her current whereabouts are unknown. She is described as Caucasian, approximately 5 feet tall, and 100 lbs, with a slim build and long brown hair.

As of January 10th, 2023, Harpell is still missing however, police believe she is still in the Kingston area. Anyone with information in regards to her location is asked to please contact Detective Dave Wein at 613-549-4660 ext. 6198 or via email at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca. Tips can also be provided anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray