Police ask for help identifying suspicious man in downtown Kingston

Kingston Police report that on January 8th, 2023 at approximately 11:35 a.m. a Kingston resident was walking home to their residence located in downtown Kingston. The resident noticed that a suspicious man appeared to be following them on foot for some distance and upon arriving home at their residence this man lingered outside of the residence.

The man was then observed pacing back and forth in front of the residence, sitting on the complainant's front porch, and taking pictures of the home. The man then crouched behind a bush for an extended period of time while still watching the complainant's residence.

This male is described by police as Caucasian, 40-50 years of age, approximately 5'7"-5'11" feet tall, with a thin to medium build. He was wearing a bulky black or navy blue jacket, black work boots and dark-coloured pants.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of this individual is asked to please contact Detective Alain Lapierre at 613-549-4660 ext. 6382 or via email at alapierre@kingstonpolice.ca.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray