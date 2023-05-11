Police ask for help in break-and-enter investigation in Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards, Tsp.

Ontario Provincial Police are currently investigating a break and enter to a residence in the Township of Killaloe, Hagarty, and Richards.

Police say that on May 3rd, 2023 just after 2:30 p.m. officers from the Killaloe Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a break-and-enter to a residence on Simpson Pit Road, in the Township.

Police say that sometime between April 29th, 2023, and May 23rd, 2023, unknown persons forced entry into the residence. Police are working with the owner to compile a list of stolen property.

Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray