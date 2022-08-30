Police asking to help identify person's of interest in downtown stabbing
Kingston police are asking for help from the public in identifying person's of interest in a stabbing that took place in downtown Kingston. The incident took place on August 7th, 2022 in the area of Princess Street near Division Street. Following the stabbing the victim was treated on the scene by paramedics, before being transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, no one was immediately arrested following the incident and no suspects were named. The victim was later released from the hospital.
Police have since released the images of three persons of interest. They are believed to be involved in the altercation but police did not comment on the extent to which they were involved. The persons of interest are not believed to be known to the victim.
Anyone with information in regards to the identity of these individuals is asked to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660.
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
