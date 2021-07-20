Police canine credited with tracking suspect alleged to have fled police
Kingston Police are crediting a police canine with locating an alleged dangerous driver who fled from police.
Police say they attempted a traffic stop at around 4:55 p.m. last Friday in the area of Montreal St.
Police say the accused ignored police lights and sirens and accelerated away. The accused was last seen travelling down Montreal St. at a high rate of speed.
The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned on Thompson Crescent, north of Highway 401.
The canine unit was requested to track the suspect. Police service dog "Dak" ultimately located the suspect in a nearby wooded area.
A 31-year-old man from Gananoque was charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of conveyance.