Police canine credited with tracking suspect alleged to have fled police

Kingston Police are crediting a police canine with locating an alleged dangerous driver who fled from police.

Police say they attempted a traffic stop at around 4:55 p.m. last Friday in the area of Montreal St.

Police say the accused ignored police lights and sirens and accelerated away. The accused was last seen travelling down Montreal St. at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle was located a short time later abandoned on Thompson Crescent, north of Highway 401.

The canine unit was requested to track the suspect. Police service dog "Dak" ultimately located the suspect in a nearby wooded area.

A 31-year-old man from Gananoque was charged with failing to stop for police and dangerous operation of conveyance.