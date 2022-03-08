Police charge man alleged to wield a knife on Perth St.
Brockville Police have charged a man with weapons offenses.
Police say on March 4th at around 2 p.m., police learned of a man in possession of a knife in the area of Perth St.
Police say the man was making comments concerning his mental well-being and the safety of others.
Due to the level of concern, a 21-year-old man was arrested on offenses for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
The suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing.
