Police charge man alleged to wield a knife on Perth St.

Brockville Police have charged a man with weapons offenses.

Police say on March 4th at around 2 p.m., police learned of a man in possession of a knife in the area of Perth St.

Police say the man was making comments concerning his mental well-being and the safety of others.

Due to the level of concern, a 21-year-old man was arrested on offenses for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

The suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing.