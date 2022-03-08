Police charge woman with impairment and assaulting an officer

A 32-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving and assaulting an officer.

Brockville Police received a complaint of a possibly impaired female in a vehicle at the Youth Arena in Brockville at around 4:30 p.m on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the scene. They say an investigation "quickly revealed" that the woman was impaired.

Police say the woman was located in the driver seat of a black Dodge pick-up truck.

When officers made the arrest, police say the woman was uncooperative.

The woman was taken to the Brockville Police Service for further testing.

Police say while they were on route, the woman was banging the interior of the police vehicle.

While at the police station, police say that the woman not only refused to comply to provide breath samples, but also spat at one of the officers.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with operation while impaired, refusal to comply with breath samples and assaulting a peace officer.

The vehicle was also towed and impounded.

The woman was released once sober with a future court date.