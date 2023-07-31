Police condemn defamatory propaganda popping up in local community

Brockville Police Service says that it has come to their attention that defamatory propaganda has been posted around the local community. Police explain that the propaganda is in reference to the ongoing Family and Children's Services Lanark, Leeds and Grenville and CUPE Union labour dispute.

Police say that neither Family and Children's Services, CUPE nor the Brockville Police Service condone this type of behaviour. Additionally, anyone who has information as to who is responsible for posting this content is asked to please notify the Brockville Police Service at 613-342-0127.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray