Police find missing boater's body on White Lake

OTTAWA -- Search and rescue teams have recovered the body of a man who fell out of a boat on White Lake, west of Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police say the underwater search and recovery unit recovered the man's body from the lake 30 kilometres southwest of Arnprior.

The boater was reported missing around 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

"The initial information is that the person fell off the boat and they were not wearing a life-jacket," said OPP Const. Joe Tereschuk of the Lanark County OPP said on Sunday.

"Until we locate the person that cannot be confirmed for sure."

There was a "significant" police presence on the lake Sunday afternoon searching for the missing boater. On Monday, an OPP helicopter was called in to aid in the search.

The man has not been identified.