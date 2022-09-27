iHeartRadio
Police have charged a man with 6 firearm related offences after disturbance calls from nearby neighbors 

23 year old Daniel Kennedy has been arrested and charged with: 

    - Careless Storage of a Firearm, 
    - Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm, 
    - Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition, 
    - 2 counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm, 
    - possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition, 
    - Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink

