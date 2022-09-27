Police have charged a man with 6 firearm related offences after disturbance calls from nearby neighbors

23 year old Daniel Kennedy has been arrested and charged with:

- Careless Storage of a Firearm,

- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm,

- Carry Concealed Prohibited Device or Ammunition,

- 2 counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm,

- possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition,

- Failure to Comply with Probation Order.

The accused was held in custody and scheduled to appear in court

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink