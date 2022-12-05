Police investigate 2 weekend incidents on Hyw. 401

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a vehicle rollover and incident regarding a tractor-trailer over the weekend.

On Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, police responded to a call of a vehicle in the ditch along Hwy. 401 near the Dickinson Dr. exit, approx. 80 km outside Cornwall.

OPP says one person died in the incident. No cause has been identified, police say the investigation is ongoing.

Then on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, just after 10 a.m. Police say a woman was involved in an accident after a wheel flew off the back of the truck trailer and into her vehicle.

The woman has not been identified by police, she was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charges have not been laid, OPP says the investigation is ongoing, with help from the MTO.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink