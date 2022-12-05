Police investigate death in Stormont Dundas & Glengarry
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a death near Avonmore.
Police say the body was found on Nov. 30, 2022, along County rd. 43.
The identity of the deceased has been confirmed, but police will not disclose the name.
A post-mortem investigation is underway to determine a cause of death; However, OPP believes Foul-Play is not suspected.
No further details have been released.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
