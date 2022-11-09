Police investigate increasing car thefts over past month

The Kingston Police are reporting multiple incidents of vehicle thefts throughout the city over the past month. They say newer model vehicles equipped with push-button start ignition are being heavily targeted. Suspects committing the theft are using electronic devices to open and start vehicles, which are often parked in residential driveways.

Most recently, Kingston Police say Jeep Cherokee and Grand Cherokee models have been targeted however police have received reports of newer model Dodge/Chrysler vehicles, Ford F-150's as well as Honda CR-V's being targeted.

Police recommend residents protect their vehicles by parking them in a garage, if available or by utilizing a steering wheel lock when parking their vehicle outside, specifically overnight. Police are also reminding the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour they witness by contacting the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 or by dialling 9-1-1 if they require immediate assistance.

Residents are also encouraged to view the Kingston Police Crime Mapping Tool which can be accessed through the Kingston Police website. Which has a goal of furthering community awareness and improving accessibility to calls-for-police-service occurring in the community, Kingston Police has merged Geographic Information Systems (GIS) technology with police calls-for-service data for user-friendly public consumption.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray