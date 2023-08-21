Police investigate valve stems cut on parked cars in Bonnechere Valley Twp.
Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are currently investigating a mischief to property that occurred at a residence on Bonnechere Street West near the Tourist Information Centre, in the Township of Bonnechere Valley.
Police explain that sometime between 9:00 p.m. on August 6th, 2023 and 8:00 a.m. the next morning on August 7th, 2023, unknown culprits cut two valve stems on the tires of a parked vehicle.
Police are asking anyone with information surrounding this crime to contact the Killaloe OPP Detachment at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.valleytips.ca. You could receive a cash reward of up to $2000.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
