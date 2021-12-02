Police investigating assault after unwanted person complaint

Brockville Police are investigating a report of an unwanted person at a home, leading to an assault.

Police received the call at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday to a home on Bartholomew St.

The complainant told police that a man who had been temporarily living with her was causing problems, and no longer welcome.

When officers arrived, police allege a 35-year-old man had assaulted the complainant and caused damage to the home.

The man was charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with probation conditions.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing.