Police investigating assault after unwanted person complaint

Brockville Police are investigating a report of an unwanted person at a home, leading to an assault. 

Police received the call at around 9 p.m. on Tuesday to a home on Bartholomew St. 

The complainant told police that a man who had been temporarily living with her was causing problems, and no longer welcome. 

When officers arrived, police allege a 35-year-old man had assaulted the complainant and caused damage to the home. 

The man was charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and three counts of failing to comply with probation conditions. 

He was held in custody for a bail hearing. 

