Police investigating assault at a nightclub in Kingston, Ont.

Kingston Police are looking to identify the woman involved in an assault that took place on July 24, 2022, in downtown Kingston.

Police say around 1:00 a.m., the victim was at Stages Night Club on Princess Street when they were approached by an unknown woman. The woman proceeded to throw a full glass in the face of the victim with no provocation or reason. The victim stated they did not know the person responsible for the assault.

As a result of the assault, the victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital to have their injury and face assessed and treated.

The woman is described as white, with a slim to medium build, with long, light brown hair. The woman was wearing dark-framed glasses, a light blue dress, and a tan or light coloured fedora-style hat with a dark coloured band.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows the identity of the woman, is asked to contact Constable Joanne Geikie at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.