Police investigating assault at a nightclub in Kingston, Ont.
Kingston Police are looking to identify the woman involved in an assault that took place on July 24, 2022, in downtown Kingston.
Police say around 1:00 a.m., the victim was at Stages Night Club on Princess Street when they were approached by an unknown woman. The woman proceeded to throw a full glass in the face of the victim with no provocation or reason. The victim stated they did not know the person responsible for the assault.
As a result of the assault, the victim was taken to Kingston General Hospital to have their injury and face assessed and treated.
The woman is described as white, with a slim to medium build, with long, light brown hair. The woman was wearing dark-framed glasses, a light blue dress, and a tan or light coloured fedora-style hat with a dark coloured band.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who knows the identity of the woman, is asked to contact Constable Joanne Geikie at jgeikie@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
-
RCDSB students participate in First Nations, Inuit, and Metis Summer Learning ProgramThis summer, students of the Renfrew County District School Board had the opportunity to participate in the First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Summer Learning Program. The program is the first week-long initiative ever for Indigenous education in Renfrew County.
-
UOV Chamber of Commerce celebrates local business woman's Lifetime AchievementsThe Upper Ottawa Valley Chamber of Commerce is celebrating a local business woman's lifetime achievements during this years Business Excellence Awards Gala.
-
Theft from local convenience store leads to additional charges for Brockville, Ont. manA 54-year-old man is now facing additional charges after he was caught stealing from a local convenience store in Brockville, Ont.
-
Local Brockville, Ont. dealership target of catalytic converter theftA local car dealership in Brockville, Ont. was the target of a catalytic converter theft from a car that was parked on their lot over the weekend.
-
Traffic complaint leads to impaired driving charge for local individualA traffic complaint on August 8, 2022, has led to multiple charges for a local Kingston man, including impaired driving charges.
-
Upper Ottawa Valley OPP launch Operation Decibel after community concernsThe Upper Ottawa Valley detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is launching Operation Decibel on August 12, 2022, due to concerns of loud, illegally modified vehicles in the area.
-
Kingston Police warn of "QuickBooks" scam circling the communityKingston Police are warning the public about a new scam - QuickBooks - where cyber criminals use it to run a business, and send out malicious emails.
-
Break and Enter at Golden Dragon Restaurant in Deep River, Ont.The Deep River Police Service is investigating a break and enter into a local business, Golden Dragon Restaurant, in Deep River, Ont.
-
LaHay Barbecue & Patio Centre to host grand opening ceremonyRaymond LaHay of LaHay Mechanical is celebrating the grand opening of it's new Barbecue & Patio Centre on Saturday, August 20, 2022.