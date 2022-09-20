Police investigating assault at Kingston Fall Fair

Kingston Police are currently looking into an incident involving an act of assault at the Kingston Fall Fair on September 17, 2022.

Just before 10:00 p.m., police responded to reports of a group of teenagers that had been fighting with each other in the area of the large Ferris wheel on the fairgrounds. One of the parties involved began spraying a noxious substance, suspected to be bear spray or mace, at other parties involved.

Several other attendees of the fair were inadvertently affected by the noxious spray. No permanent injuries were sustained as a result of the assault, however, several people were treated by Frontenac Paramedics.

Witnesses to the event described the suspect as being a young male. He was wearing a black or grey tracksuit with possibly a hoodie pulled up or a mask, which obscured his face. The suspect was also possibly wearing red shoes at the time of the attack.

Meanwhile, at the same time the incident happened, police also arrested another youth at the fair. The youth was involved in the incident but the arrest was unrelated to the attack.

Anyone with information in regards to the identity of the individual responsible for this attack is asked to please contact Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660. You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa