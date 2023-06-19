Police investigating break-and-enters in Henderson Place area

The Kingston Police are asking residents of the Henderson Place area to remain vigilant after multiple break-and-enters have been reported in the area.

Police explain that over the past two weeks, they have seen an increase in break-and-enters occurring primarily in the Henderson Place area. In these incidents access to residences is gained through unlocked doors during the overnight hours. Police say residents may not even be aware that their residence has been entered as it is primarily cash from wallets and purses that have been reported stolen.

Police are requesting anyone who resides in the Henderson Place area and has noticed items missing from their residence within the past two weeks to contact the police.

Furthermore, police are requesting anyone who resides in the area and has captured suspicious persons on their door cameras, or private video surveillance cameras to contact police.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Detective Constable Jason Lachapelle at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray