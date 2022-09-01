Police investigating Fatal collision in Glengarry

The Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash.

It happened on August 31st, just after 11 a-m. OPP responded to a call of a vehicle crashed into a Tree on Glen Road, west of Gleen Brook Road.

Police say the investigation so far has shown the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, the other was rushed to the hospital with Life-Threatening injuries. The names of the victims have not been released.

The investigation continues with assistance from the OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) and Reconstructionist.

Glen Road remains closed between Glen Brook Road and Huron until the completion of the investigation.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink