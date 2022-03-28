Police investigating reported assault at Central Ave.

Brockville Police say they arrested a man and are looking for another after a report of an assault in the area of 12 Central Ave.

Police received the call at around 5 p.m. on Friday.

The victim was reported to be struck with a handgun on the head as well as with a bat or club.

Police say the assault was carried out by two male attackers who were seen fleeing into a nearby unit.

When police responded, they say they eventually arrested to males within the unit.

Police determined however that one of the males arrested was involved in the assault and was lated released from custody with a future court date unrelated to criminal matters.

The other male was was held in custody. He faces charges including assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Police are searching for a second male. They man is 41-years-old. The male is wanted on numerous charges including robbery with a firearm, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, multiple firearm prohibition breaches and multiple probation order beaches.

It is believed the incident was isolated and targetted.

Anyone in the area who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective Graham Coe at the Brockville Police at 613-342-0127 ext. 4245 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)