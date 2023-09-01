Police investigating serious collision on Highway 17 in Head, Clara and Maria, Twp.
Members of the Upper Ottawa Valley (UOV) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on the scene of at a serious single-vehicle collision on Highway 17 in Head, Clara and Maria Township. The collision occurred just after 2:00 a.m. on September 1st, 2023, between Mosquito Trail and Sunrich Lane.
The affected area of Highway 17 was closed in both directions between Deep River and Mattawa with detours in place.
OPP explained that the driver, who was the lone occupant of the passenger vehicle, was extricated from the vehicle by the Mattawa Fire Department. The driver was transported to hospital by Renfrew County Paramedics with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is continuing with the assistance of OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) members. The area of Highway 17 is expected to be closed until the late morning.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
