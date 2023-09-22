Police investigating two people connected to multiple thefts in Kingston's North End
Kingston Police say they are looking to identify two people suspected to be involved in multiple thefts. Police say between the beginning of May to the middle of September 2023, multiple thefts have occurred in the area of Binnington Court in the City of Kingston's north end.
The same two suspects have been captured each time on security video attending the area and subsequently stealing various items such as tires and even vending machines.
Police say the male suspect appears to be Caucasian, with a thin build and often rides a bicycle. This suspect also has been seen walking with a distinct shuffle/irregular step. This individual also wears unique clothing. The female suspect also appears to be Caucasian, with a medium build and brown shoulder length/longer hair.
A dark-coloured blue or grey four-door hatchback has also been driven to the scene by the suspects and used to commit these offences. The vehicle has distinct full-length roof racks.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jay Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca
You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Military exercise being conducted in local community for several daysNational Defence is advising residents of Petawawa and Pembroke that the Royal Canadian Dragoons will be conducting an exercise between September 24th and 29th, 2023 in the local community. Residents may see uniformed soldiers and vehicles.
Road closures in Pembroke for Franco-Ontarian DayDrivers are being told to prepare for road closures that will be in effect on Sunday, September 24th for celebrations of Franco-Ontarian Day. Closures affecting sections of James Street and D'Arcy Street.
OPP investigating local individual losing thousands falling to victim "grandparent scam"Ontario Provincial Police in the Upper Ottawa Valley are currently investigating a Whitewater Region resident who was scammed out of thousands of dollars via an Emergency-Grandparent scam.
Victim support grant awarded to Gananoque Police through provincial programMore than $4 million is being invested across the province to help support victims and survivors of intimate partner violence, with a significant Victim Support Grant of $94,203.80 for the Gananoque Police Service.
OPP give tips to small businesses protecting from frauds trending across the regionThe Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre reports that in 2022 victims reported losing $3.5 million to Card-Not-Present frauds and OPP says these are present across the country, targeting small businesses. OPP gives tips to protect against these scams.
Rideau Lake celebrating new park and honour past Councillor Cathy LivingstonCelebrating the new Millstream Park in Delta the community of Rideau Lakes is gathering on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, honouring community advocate and past councillor Cathy Livingston.
Picton OPP report several criminal offences laid in Prince Edward CountyOntario Provincial Police in Picton have released details on several arrests that were made between September 8th and 16th in Prince Edward County, with multiple charges laid for a variety of criminal offences.
Cybercriminals confident they can scam the public, Kingston Police give tips for protectionFollowing a cybercrime on an American organization, the Kingston Police Service has given some tips to local resident that they can learn from so they do not get targeted or victimized by similar scams.
Ace brings home over $692,322 in Pembroke Regional Hospital's "Catch the Ace Lottery"The Pembroke Regional Hospital announced the ace has been revealed in the Catch the Ace progressive jackpot lottery, with the winner taking home a total of $692,322.00.