Police investigating two people connected to multiple thefts in Kingston's North End

Kingston Police say they are looking to identify two people suspected to be involved in multiple thefts. Police say between the beginning of May to the middle of September 2023, multiple thefts have occurred in the area of Binnington Court in the City of Kingston's north end.

The same two suspects have been captured each time on security video attending the area and subsequently stealing various items such as tires and even vending machines.

Police say the male suspect appears to be Caucasian, with a thin build and often rides a bicycle. This suspect also has been seen walking with a distinct shuffle/irregular step. This individual also wears unique clothing. The female suspect also appears to be Caucasian, with a medium build and brown shoulder length/longer hair.

A dark-coloured blue or grey four-door hatchback has also been driven to the scene by the suspects and used to commit these offences. The vehicle has distinct full-length roof racks.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jay Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray