Police issue safety warning after release of high risk offender, Kingston

Kingston Police Service are warnng the public to be alrert regarding the release of a prisoner, as he is deemed a high risk to the community.

Paul Kubesch, who is serving a 10 year prison sentence, will be living withing the Kingston area, and have acsess to services. Police believe however, he may pose a risk to those living in the area, in particular, young females.

Police will monitor the man, who is being released under strict conditions.

His staturtory release conditions are:

- Not to consume, purchase, or possess drugs other than prescribed medication taken as prescribed and over the counter drugs taken as recommended by the manufacturer

- Not to consume, purchase or possess alcohol

- Not to be in the presence of any male or female children under the age of 17 years unless you are accompanied by a responsible adult who knows your criminal history, and has been previously approved in writing by your parole supervisor

- Not to be in, near, or around places where children under the age of 17 are likely to congregate such as elementary and secondary schools, parks, swimming pools, and recreational centers.

- Follow treatment plan/program in the area of sexual deviancy

- Immediately report all intimate sexual and non-sexual relationships and friendships with females and males and any changes to the status of the relationship/friendships to your parole supervisor

- This includes any attempts to initiate the above

- This also includes disclosing whether those above have parental responsibilities for children under the age of 17 years

- Participate in a psychiatric assessment and follow any treatment recommendations, including any medication regime that is prescribed

- No direct or indirect contact with persons listed as victims

- No direct or indirect contact with any member of the victim's family

- Reside at an address approved by the Correctional Service of Canada and comply with all residence rules and regulations

(the territorial boundary is defined as the area bound by Highway 401 to the North, Lake Ontario to the South, Rideau River to the East, and Collins Bay Road to the West)

Kingston Police are asking anyone who might have information regarding a breach of the listed conditions to contact the police immediately.

The Long Term Supervision order is in effect until Sep. 9, 2032.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink