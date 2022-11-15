Police lay charges related to string of vehicle robberies
Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police says 2 people have been charged in relation to a string of motor vehicle thefts over recent weeks.
OPP says the most recent incident happened on Nov. 12, 2022, just after 8:30 p.m. when two people attempted to break into a vehicle.
Investigators quickly the stolen vehicle and arrested and charged two people on multiple offenses.
Police advise everyone to keep their doors locked, park in the garage, keep valuables out of sight, never leave registration or insurance in the car, and roll up their windows to help prevent a robbery.
OPP also suggests using a manual steering wheel or rim lock to help avoid a potential getaway.
With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink
-
Three building fire under under investigation in BrockvilleBrockville police service (BPS) is aiding Brockville fire service (BFS) after a three-building structure fire near Church St.
-
Man arrested for drug possession in BrockvilleBrockville Police Service (BPS) arrested a man for drug possession after he was found with Crystal Meth.
-
Living wage threshold jumps drastically amid inflation.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Leeds Grenville region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Road closure in effect TuesdayA section of Chaffey St. will be closed for most of the due to road construction.
-
Arnprior man charged with impaired drivingA man in Arnprior is being charged with impaired driving.
-
Living wage needed in Pembroke SkyrocketsA new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in the Pembroke region is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Kingston Health Science Centre steps up support for pediatric hospitalsThe Kingston Health Science Centre (KHSC) is working with the region's two pediatric hospitals to help ease the intense pressure on the system.
-
Hourly wage needed to live in Kingston skyrockets.A new report shows the average hourly wage needed to live in Kingston is well above the provincial minimum wage.
-
Kingston police investigate sudden deathKingston police services are investigating the sudden death of a resident in the city's east region.