Police lay charges related to string of vehicle robberies

Renfrew Ontario Provincial Police says 2 people have been charged in relation to a string of motor vehicle thefts over recent weeks.

OPP says the most recent incident happened on Nov. 12, 2022, just after 8:30 p.m. when two people attempted to break into a vehicle.

Investigators quickly the stolen vehicle and arrested and charged two people on multiple offenses.

Police advise everyone to keep their doors locked, park in the garage, keep valuables out of sight, never leave registration or insurance in the car, and roll up their windows to help prevent a robbery.

OPP also suggests using a manual steering wheel or rim lock to help avoid a potential getaway.

With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink