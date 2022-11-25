Police look to identify suspicious man after disturbing interaction

Kingston Police report that on November 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m. a suspicious man approached a small group of young women in the parking lot of a plaza located near Bath Road and Days Road in Kingston's west end.

This individual attempted to invite the woman to his residence and indicated that he had drugs that he could share with them. He also asked the ages of the young woman and appeared upset when they said that they were in their early twenties, indicating that he believed they were much younger.

He then refused to leave the group alone and when they attempted to leave the area he followed them briefly. Before leaving the area in his vehicle he also offered multiple times to give the woman a ride in his car anywhere they wanted to go.

Police say the suspicious man is described as being Caucasian, with a slim build. He had brown hair and a greying beard. He was wearing a distinctive tan-coloured fedora-styled hat with a forward-facing feather, brown band and multiple pins attached to it. He was also wearing a shirt unbuttoned to his chest revealing a necklace and pendant as well as a plaid button-up jacket, faded blue jeans and two-toned tan and grey rain shoes. The male had walked toward the group from a grey car with black rims.

Kingston Police is asking anyone with information in regards to the identity of this suspicious male, to please contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217 or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling the Kingston Police general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray