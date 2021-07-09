Police looking for information into Madawaska Valley collision

Killaloe OPP are asking for information into a collision on Opeongo Line at Bay St. in the township of Madawaska Valley.

Police say on Wednesday at around 10:55 a.m. officers responded to a collision between a pick-up truck and a pedestrian.

O-P-P say the driver was heading east on Opeongo Line and struck a pedestrian while they were walking the crosswalk.

The 60-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600 or Crime Stoppers.