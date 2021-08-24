Police looking for motorcyclist in incident at Ultramar gas station

Police in Deep River are asking for the public's help searching for a motorcyclist involved in an incident at an Ultramar gas station on Hwy. 7.

The incident happened at around 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect is described as a six-feet-tall white male with a slim build.

He was seen wearing blue jeans, a black tank top, glasses, a black bandana, and a face helmet that was three quarters open at the time of the incident.

The motorcycle is described as an older model red or maroon Honda Goldwing with possible damage to it's right saddle bag and an Alberta license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deep River Police at 613-584-3500 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- TIPS (8477).