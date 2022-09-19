Police looking to identify person of interest in Kingston, Ont.
On September 5, 2022, around 10:40 p.m., an unidentified man was captured on security camera looking into the windows of a home on Aberdeen Street in downtown Kingston.
Police were contacted but they were unable to locate the individual after an extensive search of the area. Police are interested in identifying them to pursue charges of trespassing at night, and are seeking the public's assistance in identifying them.
The man is described as white, in their 40s or 50s, with long, curly, blonde hair. They are described as heavy set and clean-shaven, with no noticeable tattoos or scars. At the time of the incident, they were wearing a white baseball cap, a white unbuttoned short-sleeved dress shirt, patterned shorts, and black running shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660 ext. 6217.
- With files from CFRA's Sara Capeloa
