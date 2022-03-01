Police looking to identify suspect in downtown Break & Enter and Theft

Kingston Police are looking to identify a suspect in a downtown break & enter and theft.

Police say on Feb. 18th at around 2 a.m, a suspect was captured on security video inside a building in the 300 block of Princess St.

The suspect in the video can be seen removing a brown box from the address, which was later revealed to be property belonging to the building.

The suspect is described as Caucasian who is possibly male.

The suspect was wearing a bright blue jacket with a dark hood pulled over the baseball cap. They were also wearing light grey pants, dark coloured footwear, and a medical mask covering their mouth and nose.

Police say its evident in the video that the suspect has a significant "stutter step". Kingston Police say the suspect has "great difficulty bending their right leg at the knee joint with any consistency compared to the left leg."

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jason Lachapelle at 613-549-4660 ext. 6294 or via email at jlachapelle@kingstonpolice.ca.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling the general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.