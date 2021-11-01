Police looking to identify suspect in downtown clothing store theft

Kingston Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a theft at a downtown clothing store.

Police say on October 27th, at around 2:40 p.m., two young Asian femals were seen entering the store where its alleged one of them was seen concealing a shirt in her purse.

Staff at the store approached the female when she tried to leave the store.

It's then said the female subsequently removed the shirt from her purse and paid for the item, but provided a fake name to the employee before leaving.

After looking at surveillance footage, police say employees noticed that the female also concealed a pair of shorts.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Constable Sarah Groenewegen at 613-549-4660 ext. 6328 or via email at sgroenewegen@kingstonpolice.ca.