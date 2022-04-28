Police looking to identify suspect in package theft on William St.

Kingston Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspect in a package theft.

Police say a male suspect attended a home in the area of William St. in downtown Kingston at approximately 11:40 a.m. on April 17.

Security video near the home showed a suspect removing two delivered packages from the front of the home.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a shaved head. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue and grey Adidas jacket with a black backpack, dark pants and grey running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Derek Lancop at 613-549-4660 ext. 6305 or via email at dlancop@kingstonpolice.ca