Police looking to locate federal offender known to frequent Brockville, Smiths Falls

Ontario Provincial Police's Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E) Squad is asking for the public's help locating a federal offender.

Michael Leclair is wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of a breach of his statutory release.

Leclair is described as a 30-year-old Indigenous male. He is described as 5'10", 161lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Leclair is currently serving a four year and ten month sentence for the following:

Armed Robbery

Possession of a Weapon Contrary to a Prohibition Order

Possession of a Prohibited/Restricted Firearm with Ammunition

Possession of Firearm Knowing Unauthourized

Fail to Comply with Recognizance or Undertaking.

R.O.P.E says the offender is known to frequent the Ottawa, Brockville, Smiths Falls, and Sault Ste. Marie areas.

Anyone with information on his current whereabouts is asked to contact Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.