Police looking to locate missing 45-year-old man from Odessa

The Lennox & Addington detachment of Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance looking for a missing 45-year-old man from Odessa.

Police say Jason Cartie was last seen on August 28th at around 7:30 a.m.

Cartie left his home with a few belongings and did not return.

He is described as a white male, around 6'0" and 240lbs with brown buzz cut hair and prescription glasses.

Cartie was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue running shoes.

OPP are concerned about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.