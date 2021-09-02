iHeartRadio
Police looking to locate missing 45-year-old man from Odessa

Jason Cartie

The Lennox & Addington detachment of Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's assistance looking for a missing 45-year-old man from Odessa. 

Police say Jason Cartie was last seen on August 28th at around 7:30 a.m. 

Cartie left his home with a few belongings and did not return. 

He is described as a white male, around 6'0" and 240lbs with brown buzz cut hair and prescription glasses. 

Cartie was last seen wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans, and black or blue running shoes. 

OPP are concerned about his whereabouts. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact L&A County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. 

