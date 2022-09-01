The Quinte West detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has made an arrest following an almost $3,000 prize scam

OPP say 59 year old Clive Lothian was arrested by York police and transferred to Quinte West after scamming a victim in an over-the-phone "prize scam."

The complainant initially received a phone call from a person claiming to represent a lottery and informed the complainant that they won over $2,000,000.

The suspect then requested a sum of money from the victim to release the prize winnings.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario court of justice in Belleville. Ont on September 29th 2022.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink