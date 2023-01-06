Police make arrest minutes after robbery in Kingston's west-end

On January 5th, 2023 at 10:44 a.m. members of the Kingston Police Patrol Division responded to a report of a robbery at a west end financial institution located in the area of Gardiners Road and Development Drive.

Information the police received indicated that an individual had entered the financial institution and handed a note to an employee demanding money. The note also indicated that the individual was in possession of a firearm.

Responding officers quickly located the suspect a short distance from the financial institution. Following a brief foot pursuit which ensued the suspect was arrested at 10:48 a.m., four minutes from the time police were initially contacted.

Officers recovered all of the currency which was obtained by the suspect as well as the note used by the suspect. However, officers say no weapons were located in the suspect's possession and police do not believe the suspect was ever in possession of a weapon.

As a result of this incident, the 58-year-old individual has been charged with robbery and having a facemask/disguise. The individual was transported to Kingston Police headquarters and is scheduled to attend a bail hearing on January 6th, 2023.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray