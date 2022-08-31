Police out in full force Labor Day

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) will be out in full force this labor day weekend, targeting what they call "The Big 4" on both the water and roadways.

The campaign works to ensure those heading out are aware of the regulations on the 4 leading causes of death on the road, this including impaired driving, distracted and aggressive driving, and not wearing a seatbelt.

In a statement, OPP constable Joel Devenish says there is no excuse for poor behavior ... and the police will work to ensure all rules are followed

-With Files from CFRA's Ethan Fink