Police remind citizens not to fall victim to grandparent scam

Police are investigating a grandparent scam after a Killaloe resident fell victim and lost over $40,000.

On June 25, 2022, police responded to a fraud call at a residence within the Killaloe Detachment area. The elderly victim was told their grandson was in jail.

Killaloe OPP says in the typical emergency scam, the victim will receive a frantic phone call from someone claiming to be a grandchild or loved one or someone calling on their behalf.

The caller will explain that they are involved in some sort of mishap such as being arrested or having a hard time returning from a foreign country. The scammer will often insist that the victim does not tell anyone.

OPP are encouraging residents to be aware of the following signs:

The scammer always makes the request sound very urgent, which may cause the victim to overlook the story

The scammer plays on the victim's emotions by generating a sense of fear

The scammer pleads with the victim not to tell anyone about the situation

Money can be requested by money transfer.. or in some cases, the scammer sends someone to your home to pick up the payment

To avoid becoming a victim, check with another family member or trusted friend to verify the information BEFORE sending money or providing credit card information by phone or e-mail.