Police reminding motorists of License Plate renewal.

The Lennox and Addington County detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding motorists to renew their license plates.

Since March, the province has stopped issuing license plate stickers, but motorists are still required to register their plate with Service Ontario.

Renewal is free, and can be done in person at a service Ontario location, or online at serviceontario.ca.

OPP says drivers who fail to renew their license plates could be subject to fines under the Highway Traffic Act.

-With files from CFRA's Ethan Fink