Police requesting assistance locating missing youth

Kingston Police are requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager, Tilden Conatser.

Conatser was last seen Tuesday, June 21st, 2022 in the Rideau Heights area. His current whereabouts are unknown.

He is described is as caucasian, 5'6". 120 lbs, with thin shaggy, curly brown hair and a thinbuild.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of CONATSER is asked to contact the Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

You can also provide tips anonymously by calling our general number 613-549-4660 ext. 0 and asking to remain anonymous.