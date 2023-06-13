Police search for federal offender known to frequent Kingston area
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says they are requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of her breach of statutory release.
The offender, Brenda Biggar is described as an Indigenous female, 60 years of age, 5'2" (157 cm), 176 lbs (80 kgs) with blond hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos consisting of a Tazmanian Devil on her right upper arm, a Chicken Hawk on her right shoulder and "Chris" on her right ankle.
Police say she is serving a two-year sentence for Possession of a Schedule I and II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Operation while Prohibited and Failing to Comply with Order.
The offender is known to frequent the Belleville and Kingston area of Ontario.
Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.
With files by CFRA's Connor Ray
Driver flees as hydro poles, phone lines damaged in crash on Hwy.60Officers from the Ontario Provincial Police in Killaloe are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a crash on Highway 60 after crashing into hydro poles and damaging phone lines were Old Barry Bay's road.
Three impaired drivers charged in three days in Upper Ottawa ValleyOntario Provincial Police release information on three separate arrests made on local roadways for impaired driving. Each driver had their licenses suspended for 90 days and their vehicles were impounded for 7 days.
Perth High School smashes fundraising record for Relay for Life eventNearly 400 students that St. John Catholic High School in Perth participated in their annual Relay for Life event, breaking their record for most money raised with a grand total of $108,000. Funds raised through the relay are directed toward the Canadian Cancer Society.
UCSDB Board of Trustees name Red Apple Award RecipientsThree recipients were highlighted by Director of Education Ron Ferguson as winners of the Red Apple Award, for individuals in the school community dedicated to education and the students.
Elementary class embarks on BioBlitz at Mac Johnson Wildlife AreaStudents from Toniata Public School observed a diverse array of living organisms at Mac Johnson Wildlife Area as part of an exciting research project known as a BioBlitz. The data collected can be added to in the future and will also be used as documentation to find trends in species numbers.
Suspect recorded vandalizing benches at Lemoine Point Conservation AreaPolice in Kingston are looking to identify a suspect that was caught on camera vandalizing benches at the Lemoine Point Conservation Area. In total, there have been around 30 benches vandalized, costing around $5,000.
South Frontenac downgrades to Level One fire banWith welcome rain coming in the past few days, the Township of South Frontenac has downgraded the fire ban to level one. This restricts open-air burning but permits campfires and cooking fires.
Honorary Diploma to be conferred at St. Lawrence College graduation in KingstonSt. Lawrence College will be celebrating its graduates at convocation ceremonies on Thursday, June 15th and Friday, June 16th. Additionally, an Honorary Diploma will be conferred at the final ceremony for community contributor Dr. Aba Mortley.
Movie Night in The Park coming to Pembroke MarinaThe first screening has been announced for this season of Movie Night in The Park, as part of Pembroke's Waterfront LIVE! The movies will be played every Tuesday night at 9:00 p.m. starting on June 27th.