Police search for federal offender known to frequent Kingston area

The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (R.O.P.E.) Squad says they are requesting the public's assistance in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada Wide Warrant as a result of her breach of statutory release.

The offender, Brenda Biggar is described as an Indigenous female, 60 years of age, 5'2" (157 cm), 176 lbs (80 kgs) with blond hair and green eyes. She has several tattoos consisting of a Tazmanian Devil on her right upper arm, a Chicken Hawk on her right shoulder and "Chris" on her right ankle.

Police say she is serving a two-year sentence for Possession of a Schedule I and II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Operation while Prohibited and Failing to Comply with Order.

The offender is known to frequent the Belleville and Kingston area of Ontario.

Anyone having contact with this offender or information in regards to their whereabouts is asked to contact the Provincial R.O.P.E. Squad at 416-808-5900 or toll-free at 1-866-870-7673 (ROPE) or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or call 9-1-1.

With files by CFRA's Connor Ray